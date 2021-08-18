Crude futures tipped lower in New York after a surprise increase in U.S gasoline stockpiles signaled weakening demand for the motor fuel.

Domestic crude inventories declined by 3.23 million barrels last week while gasoline stockpiles inventories jumped by 696,000 barrels, the first increase in more than a month, according to Energy Information Administration data. A gauge of fuel demand supplied fell for a second week.

The report followed an industry-funded American Petroleum Institute tally on Tuesday that saw a 1.16-million decline in crude inventories with supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub dropping by 1.74 million. The group also pegged the drop in gasoline stockpiles at almost 2 million.

Crude surged during the first half of the year as vaccination rollouts increased confidence about the pace of economic recovery. But the rally was knocked off course in recent weeks amid signals in the U.S. and China suggesting the spread of COVID-19’s delta variant may be hurting energy demand.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery fell 14 cents to US$66.45 a barrel at 10:47 a.m. in New York. Brent for October settlement rose 14 cents to US$69.17.