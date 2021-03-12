Oil wavers with dollar rising and demand outlook still spotty

Oil was little changed as a patchy demand recovery across the globe and a stronger dollar held back crude’s rally.

Futures in New York held below US$66 a barrel Friday after falling as much as 0.9 per cent earlier. Indian sales dipped in February amid higher pump prices, but demand has been climbing in the U.S. and the U.K. A fresh bout of volatility in bond markets and a rising dollar added bearish pressure on crude.

“There was this bullish demand scenario out of Asia, in particular India, but that may be plateauing,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. Still, prices “are supported overall, with the OPEC+ disposition to hold back supplies.”

The global Brent benchmark started this week with a push above US$70 after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, before retreating. The market is facing opposing forces from OPEC+ holding output steady and higher prices potentially encouraging a surge in U.S. shale production.

“We’ve tested the US$70-US$72 resistance for Brent, and that level held pretty well,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro. “I’m still cautious for a serious downward correction.”

The availability of crude, meanwhile, remains tight due to the OPEC+ curbs. Some refiners in Europe and Asia will get less crude than they asked for next month from Saudi Arabia as the producer extends its unilateral output cuts. Three processors will receive almost 20 per cent less supply than requested.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery lost 17 cents to US$65.85 a barrel at 10:02 a.m. in New York

Brent for May settlement fell 25 cents to US$69.38 a barrel

Meanwhile, the refining margin for gasoline briefly surged about US$24 a barrel for the first time since 2019, with the exception of April when crude prices plunged below zero. The combination of steep gasoline supply declines following refinery outages from the U.S. deep freeze and signs of demand starting to pick up are adding to a tight fuel supply picture heading into the northern hemisphere’s summer season. Also playing a role is the rising costs for tradeable credits known as RINs, which are used to show compliance with the nation’s Renewal Fuel Standard.

OPEC on Thursday sounded a note of caution on the outlook, trimming its forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump over the next two quarters. All eyes will be on next week’s International Energy Agency demand forecasts. Investors will also be watching for clues on the health of the U.S.-China relationship following a high-level meeting set for March 18-19 in Alaska.

