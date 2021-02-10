Oil pared gains as some of the momentum from crude’s longest winning streak in two years eased ahead of key U.S. inventory numbers.

Futures in New York edged lower after rising nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday. Crude’s recent price surge to one-year highs has pushed the commodity firmly in overbought territory, according to both benchmarks’ 14-day Relative Strength Indexes. Meanwhile, while the American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 3.5 million-barrel decline in U.S. crude inventories, the figures also showed gasoline stockpiles rising by more than 4.8 million barrels.

“It’s a combination of profit-taking and the big gasoline build the API reported,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “We’re right at the point where people are really hoping to see demand take off, and that inventory number didn’t support that.”

Still, the oil futures curve continues to strengthen amid a tightening global crude supplies. Brent’s nearest timespread has surged -- a key sign of market tightness -- while swaps tied to the physical North Sea market have also increased amid frenzied trading of derivatives late Tuesday.

The oil price curve is offering the biggest yield in about a year, and investors are piling in. Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia are draining stockpiles in regions including China and helping boost confidence that the market has shaken off the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic. While there are still concerns about near-term demand with many countries still in lockdown, vaccines have helped improve the outlook.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery lost 5 cents to US$58.31 a barrel as of 10:05 a.m. in New York

Brent for April settlement gained 9 cents to US$61.18 a barrel

Still, some like Vitol SA’s Asia head Mike Muller think the rally may have gone too far. A technical indicator is signaling oil is overbought and due for a correction. There are also concerns that elevated prices will prompt producers to pump more crude.

U.S. explorers are set to boost drilling and production from the second half of this year, with crude prices likely staying above US$50 a barrel, the Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday. The agency also said the country’s petroleum consumption is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

Other oil-market news