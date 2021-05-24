Oil switched between small gains and losses as investors weighed talks of higher Iranian supply against the prospect of a continued recovery in demand.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed after falling as much as one per cent earlier Tuesday. Talks between Iran and other nations will continue in Vienna later to resolve outstanding issues on a nuclear accord, which may pave the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions on crude flows from the Persian Gulf nation. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar dipped, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

“The market is waiting for the talks to gauge what the sense of optimism is” on getting a deal done said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. Meanwhile, prices are finding some support from a weaker dollar.

Beyond the prospect of a further ramp-up of Iranian production, a tens-of-millions-of-barrels stash of oil floating on tankers is at stake in the event of the U.S. lifting its sanctions on the OPEC member. Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, according to estimates from E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., though it is hard to be sure exactly how big the floating stockpile really is.

Meanwhile, the world is facing an uneven demand recovery, highlighted by improving mobility in the U.S. and Europe while a rampant virus spread persists in parts of Asia. A sample of 15 European cities was the most congested since March 2020 last week, according to data from TomTom Plc. In the U.S., virus cases are falling and the upcoming Memorial Day break, a three-day weekend for many, marks the start of the nation’s summer driving season.

“Until the global recovery in fuel demand becomes more synchronized, Brent is likely to remain stuck in a US$65 to low US$70s range,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. The focus remains on the talks between Iran and world powers, he added.

Prices:

WTI for July delivery lost 32 cents to US$65.73 a barrel at 9:57 a.m. in New York

Brent for the same month fell 21 cents to US$68.25 a barrel

With the prospect of higher Iranian supply, U.S. crude’s discount to global benchmark Brent has narrowed sharply in recent days. WTI was trading as little as US$2.21 below Brent on Tuesday, the closest the two grades have been since November. At the same time, WTI’s backwardation -- when near-term contracts are pricier than those further out -- has firmed in recent days, indicating tight supplies.

Expectations are for U.S. domestic stockpiles to have fallen last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reports its figures later Tuesday ahead of U.S. government data on Wednesday.

