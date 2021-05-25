Oil was little changed on Wednesday as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply.

Futures in New York traded near US$66 a barrel after earlier erasing a loss of as much as 1.2 per cent. U.S. crude stockpiles fell to the lowest since late February last week, according to a government report, while gasoline and distillate supplies also dropped. Gauges of fuel demand for the country continue to highlight progress toward a return to normal consumption levels.

Price rallies have been limited this week as world powers conduct talks to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran. An deal could pave the way for the lifting of sanctions and the unleashing of a flood of Iranian barrels stashed on tankers at sea.

While U.S. demand prospects are supportive, “the risk of Iranian barrels coming back onto the market is providing real resistance,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy.

Still, the overall downtrend in U.S. stockpiles reinforces expectations that the world’s largest oil-consuming country will face tight supplies this summer, with key measures of market strength rallying to the highest levels in months. Shrinking gasoline supplies may even lead to a supply squeeze on par with those incurred when a hurricane knocks out oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

“Every data point in the report was bullish to some degree,” with inventory declines across the board, said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly US$8 billion in energy-related assets. That reinforces the view that “the U.S. is leading the recovery globally, while U.S. producers remaining restrained.”

This week’s Energy Information Administration data supports that view, with a rolling four-week average of gasoline supplied topping 9 million barrels a day for the first time since March 2020. Distillate stockpiles were at the lowest since April 2020, with its comparable demand gauge at the highest in three weeks.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery slipped 1 cent to US$66.06 a barrel at 12:46 p.m. in New York

Brent for July settlement rose 7 cents to US$68.72 a barrel

The decline in distillate stockpiles comes as even the hardest-hit part of the oil market is finding green shoots of a comeback. Jet fuel’s outlook has brightened in recent months, with U.S. airports seeing some of the busiest foot traffic since the coronavirus outbreak decimated air travel. There has been no less than 1 million people passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints each day since this past March, according to the agency’s data.

Despite near-term headwinds surrounding a return of Iranian supply and COVID-19 flare-ups, particularly in India, the demand recovery in key markets outside the U.S. is also perking up. In the U.K., road use last week matched its highest level since the pandemic began.

