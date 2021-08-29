Oil flipped between small gains and losses as U.S. offshore producers assess damage from Hurricane Ida and as investors focus on an OPEC+ meeting that will likely lead to a further output revival.

Futures in New York earlier fell as much as 1.6 per cent Monday. Gasoline futures spiked more than 4 per cent earlier in the session before paring its advance. While Gulf of Mexico producers had shut in about 1.7 million barrels a day of crude output ahead of the storm, refineries in Louisiana may be slower to bring back operations.

“The market is regarding the impact on crude production as minimal at this point from Ida unlike refining,” said Bart Melek, head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities. “This means less demand for feed as refiners have a reduced capacity, which could see crude scarcity worries go away.”

About 2.11 million barrels a day of refining capacity --about 12 per cent of the U.S. total -- was being shut or brought to reduced rates at plants along the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Both crude oil and gasoline have been hit by volatile trading this month as investors weighed the challenge to consumption posed by the resurgence of the pandemic in parts of Asia, the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will meet later this week and are expected to go ahead with an increase in output.

Tropical Storm Ida pummeled New Orleans and the Louisiana coast overnight with lashing rain and ferocious gusts, leaving much of the region without electricity and bracing for widespread floods. The storm drove a wall of water inland when it thundered ashore Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane and reversed the course of part of the Mississippi River.

After Ida passed the Gulf, a flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday afternoon showed Royal Dutch Shell Plc-operated Mars, Olympus and Ursa crude and natural gas platforms remained on location.

“We expect a more rapid return of oil production than refining production in the region,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a note Monday. It’s too early to determine how long refineries in the region will remain shut, they said.

Gasoline prices in the southeast U.S. could climb in the coming weeks if refineries suffer extensive damage or can’t get power and are forced to stay shut for an extended period, adding to the price inflation hitting Americans. Traders in Europe have already been preparing to fill any gap in supplies at New York Harbor, provisionally chartering tankers. Still, those would take as much as two weeks to cross the Atlantic.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was unchanged at US$68.74 a barrel at 10:51 a.m. in New York.

Brent crude for October settlement rose 10 cents to US$72.80 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe exchange.

WTI traded at a US$4.08-a-barrel discount to its global benchmark Brent, the largest discount since May 2020.

The September gasoline contract, which expires Tuesday, gained 1.4 per cent to US$2.3050 a gallon October gasoline was up 0.9 per cent to US$2.1385 a gallon.



Colonial Pipeline Co., the operator of the largest fuel-distribution system from the refining centers in Texas and Louisiana to customers across the eastern U.S., idled its main network.

“For a Category 4, you could be looking at four to six weeks or more of downtime for the refineries,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston.

Ida, which came ashore about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of New Orleans, drove up ocean levels as much as 16 feet (4.9 meters). The hurricane’s 150-mile-per-hour winds tie Louisiana’s record set by Laura in 2020 and a 19th century storm.

Related coverage: