(Bloomberg) -- Total Gabon SA employees said they planned a nationwide strike from June 30 over work conditions at the oil company.

The strike, which would be limited to 15 days, is to protest against discrimination between foreign and Gabonese oil workers, a lack of career opportunities, and to demand bonuses, according to a statement from the National Organization of Petroleum Employees late Monday.

Gabon, an OPEC member, produced around 170,000 barrels of crude a day in May.

