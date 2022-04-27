(Bloomberg) -- Oklahoma lawmakers advanced a bill that would bar the state from working with companies that have restrictive gun policies, a step that could hurt Wall Street’s public-finance business there.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Senate passed the bill, HB 3144, which already cleared the state’s House of Representatives. The measure has a dozen Republican sponsors in the legislature and was backed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms trade association, according to Republican Representative Kevin West, a sponsor.

The legislation would bar governmental entities from entering contracts greater than $100,000 without written verification from the company involved that it doesn’t have a practice or policy that “discriminates” against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.

Oklahoma could follow the lead of Texas Republicans, who in 2021 passed similar legislation, which has shaken up the public-finance industry there. Large banks like Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. haven’t underwritten any Texas muni bond deals sold by the state or its cities since the law went into effect in September.

Oklahoma is a much smaller market for muni debt than Texas, which is one of the largest. Oklahoma-based issuers sold $3 billion of munis in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

West’s office previously said in a statement that the legislation would “disallow the state of Oklahoma to contract with any company that discriminates against the firearms industry.”

The bill now needs to be sent to the House for a concurrence vote before it goes to Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, according to Mark Oliva, a spokesperson for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

