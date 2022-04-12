Oklahoma Bans Abortion With Law That Would Send Providers to Prison

(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Oklahoma signed a law Tuesday outlawing abortion and subjecting medical providers to up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000 for performing the procedure.

“I promised Oklahoma that I would sign every pro-life bill that hit my desk and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said at a signing ceremony.

Oklahoma’s law will, however, allow abortions performed to save the life of the mother. Additionally, the law won’t authorize criminal charges against the mother.

Officials anticipate legal challenges “by liberal activists from the coast who always seem to want to come in and dictate and mandate and challenge our way of life here in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said of the latest attempt by a Republican-led state to stop abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court is already considering a number of other challenges to abortion rights.

