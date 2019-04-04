(Bloomberg) -- The state of Oklahoma narrowed its case against drug makers including Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Allergan Plc, dropping fraud and other allegations while pressing ahead with a nuisance claim.

The decision, revealed in a two-page court filing Thursday, comes less than two months before the scheduled start of a trial in Norman. Oklahoma is set to be the first state in the nation to bring its claims against drug makers.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said the move allowed the state to refocus the case “on its central claim, abating the public nuisance caused by the companies’ decades-long fraudulent marketing campaigns.”

“Dismissing the claims without prejudice does not limit the state’s ability to reassert these claims in the future if necessary,” Hunter said in a press release. “Nor does it reduce the amount of damages the state is seeking from the defendants in the lawsuit.”

Endo International Plc bonds rose to as much as 75.8 cents on the dollar, according to Trace bond trading data, even though the painkiller manufacturer isn’t a defendant in the case.

Oklahoma has been seeking $25 billion in damages and penalties over the opioid makers’ push to lure doctors into prescribing their drugs for unauthorized uses to generate billions of dollars in profits for the companies. While doctors have wide discretion to prescribe medicines beyond what they’ve been approved to treat, drug makers are limited to marketing their products only for ailments approved by regulators.

The state last week announced a $270 million settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma LP and its controlling Sackler family, resolving civil charges that the illegal marketing of that painkiller devastated local communities.

With the new filing, Oklahoma no longer asserts that the drugmakers violated the state’s Medicaid False Claims and Program Integrity acts and were unjustly enriched. It also gave up "past damages stemming from its public nuisance claim."

“We are pleased that the Attorney General dismissed most of the claims, which underscores their lack of merit," Johnson & Johnson counsel Sabrina Strong said in a statement emailed to Bloomberg News. Trial evidence will show the company acted appropriately and responsibly, she said.

Allergan declined to comment and a Teva representative didn’t immediately respond.

The bench trial before Judge Thad Balkman is scheduled to start on May 28.

The case is State of Oklahoma v. Purdue Pharma LP, CJ-2017-816, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, District Court (Norman).

