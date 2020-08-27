(Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc. raised its annual sales forecast, in a sign of strong demand for the software maker’s tools that help remote employees access work applications in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Annual revenue this fiscal year will be as much as $803 million, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. That was up from a previous forecast. Analysts, on average, estimated about $777 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company also narrowed its loss forecast to 1 cent to 3 cents a share. Analysts were looking for a loss of 20 cents in the current fiscal year. Okta shares rose about 3% in extended trading after the results.

Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon has pursued partnerships to make Okta’s security software useful for workers who need to access corporate systems, students who must use remote-learning apps and consumers who are required to authenticate their identity online.

“The three mega-trends that have been driving our business for the past several years -- the adoption of cloud and hybrid IT, digital transformation, and zero trust security -- are all being accelerated globally by the current environment,” McKinnon said in the statement.

In the period that ends in late October, revenue will be as much as $203 million, higher than Wall Street estimates of $196 million. The company forecast a loss, excluding some items, of 1 cents to 2 cents per share, better than analysts’ expectation of a loss of 6 cents a share.

Okta’s revenue jumped 43% to $200 million in the period that ended July 31, beating analysts’ projections. Excluding some items, the company reported income of $9.9 million, or 7 cents a share. Analysts had predicted a small loss.

