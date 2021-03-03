(Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc., a maker of identity-verification software, agreed to buy smaller rival Auth0 for about $6.5 billion in stock.

The deal will let Okta expand in the business of securely authenticating and identifying employees, according to a statement Wednesday. Last year, closely held Auth0 raised $120 million in a round that was led by Salesforce Ventures and valued the Seattle-area company at $1.9 billion, according to GeekWire.

Okta shares dropped about 13% in extended trading following the deal news and the company’s earnings report. The software maker gave a first-quarter revenue forecast that was on the low end of analysts’ projections.

