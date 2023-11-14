(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange OKX launched its own Layer-2 blockchain for testing by developers on Tuesday, becoming the latest exchange to join in the trend of building secondary networks to make digital-asset transactions cheaper and quicker.

The biggest US crypto exchange, Coinbase Global Inc., launched its Base blockchain in August and it has been quickly gaining traction with developers and users. Rival exchange Kraken is exploring building its own Layer-2 blockchain, according to a person familiar with the matter as well as a Kraken job posting. Kraken declined to comment.

Layer-2 blockchains, also known as L2s, typically process transactions faster and at a fraction of the cost than the chain they overlay — in this case, Ethereum. In the coming months, Ethereum developers plan to update the network’s software to make transactions on related Layer 2s even cheaper. That should attract even more so-called Web3 apps, ranging from gaming to social networks, and users to those blockchains.

“It’s a great thing when other exchanges and non-exchanges are getting into this space,” Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer at OKX, said in an interview. “We all need to push more velocity into Web3.”

A slew of startups such as Polygon, Optimism and Arbitrum have long vied to provide L2 services for Ethereum, and the new crypto exchange infrastructure leverages their work: Coinbase’s Base was built on Optimism’s code. OKX’s new X1 chain — expected to launch to end users early next year — leverages Polygon’s technology. Fifty developers from OKX will work on X1, Rafique said.

More companies in gaming and other areas are looking to build their own L2 chains, said Marc Boiron, chief executive officer of Polygon Labs.

“We are in talks with dozens of other companies interested in launching their own chains,” Boiron said in an interview. “They want something that’s fast, they want something that’s cheap, and they want to control that environment.”

Just how crypto exchanges can make money off of the L2 chains remains to be seen. Users of the apps on the chains may eventually come to use the related exchanges and have better retention, Rafique said. The exchanges may also eventually generate substantial revenue from ordering transactions on their networks.

“The addition of these networks could help exchanges diversify their revenue streams beyond traditional methods, such as transaction fees, as well as help them retain users within their own ecosystems,” said Jacob Joseph, a research analyst at CCData. “It also reduces the necessity for users to transfer funds to other platforms.”

