(Bloomberg) -- Olaplex Holdings Inc. is pushing back against claims in a consumer lawsuit alleging that the hair-care brand’s offerings cause hair loss and scalp injuries.

Chief Executive Officer JuE Wong took to social media this week to address what she called “misinformation” about the brand.

“Olaplex products do not cause hair loss or hair breakage,” she said in a video. “I believe in the safety and efficacy of our products and want to reassure our community.”

The company also released the results of third-party tests, which Olaplex said demonstrate that its products don’t cause skin irritation or sensitivity. Olaplex had previously declined to provide copies of the research, even as complaints proliferated online.

The test results show “there is no induced inflammation to the hair follicle,” which the company said is “the primary cause of hair loss.” In the lawsuit, about 30 consumers claimed that the products damaged their hair and scalp.

Olaplex is credited with creating the category of “bond-building” products that seek to repair hair damaged by coloring and other treatments. Its revenue approached $600 million in 2021, but sales gains slowed last year.

The company’s shares tanked in October when it slashed its annual forecast, citing factors such as increased competition and macroeconomic pressures. The stock has rebounded this year but is still down about 70% from its initial public offering in 2021.

Olaplex is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 28.

