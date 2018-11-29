12h ago
Olayan-Brookfield Group Abandons Pursuit of Mall Owner Intu
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Brookfield Property Group venture abandoned its pursuit of Intu Properties Plc, citing market uncertainty.
A consortium that includes some of Intu’s biggest shareholders, Peel Group and Olyan Group, said it was concerned about “uncertainty around current macroeconomic conditions and the potential near-term volatility across markets.”
Key Insights
- The lack of an offer from a group that includes Intu’s biggest shareholders is likely to disappoint investors after the discussions lifted the share price by more than 25 percent
- The collapse of the deal will put serious downward pressure on the value of retail properties
- Deal would have been the biggest ever takeover of a U.K. real estate company
- Investors fear that Intu, which has more debt than its peers, will struggle to maintain its dividend while investing in its 9.6 billion pound ($12.3 billion) portfolio to replace failing retailers and add amenities that will persuade shoppers to visit malls rather than shop online.
Get More
- Intu has been forced to write down the value of its property portfolio by 3 percent since Olayan-Brookfield’s first approach
- Peel and Olayan, and their respective concert parties remain interested in about 29.9 percent of Intu share capital; Brookfield has no interests in any shares in Intu
- Deadline for making a bid was extended several times, raising expectations that a deal was in the works
- NOTE: Olayan-Brookfield Group Doesn’t Intend to Make Offer for Intu
To contact the reporter on this story: Jack Sidders in London at jsidders@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam at sbhaktavatsa@bloomberg.net, Ross Larsen, Vernon Wessels
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.