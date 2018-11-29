(Bloomberg) -- A Brookfield Property Group venture abandoned its pursuit of Intu Properties Plc, citing market uncertainty.

A consortium that includes some of Intu’s biggest shareholders, Peel Group and Olyan Group, said it was concerned about “uncertainty around current macroeconomic conditions and the potential near-term volatility across markets.”

Key Insights

The lack of an offer from a group that includes Intu’s biggest shareholders is likely to disappoint investors after the discussions lifted the share price by more than 25 percent

The collapse of the deal will put serious downward pressure on the value of retail properties

Deal would have been the biggest ever takeover of a U.K. real estate company

Investors fear that Intu, which has more debt than its peers, will struggle to maintain its dividend while investing in its 9.6 billion pound ($12.3 billion) portfolio to replace failing retailers and add amenities that will persuade shoppers to visit malls rather than shop online.

Get More

Intu has been forced to write down the value of its property portfolio by 3 percent since Olayan-Brookfield’s first approach

Peel and Olayan, and their respective concert parties remain interested in about 29.9 percent of Intu share capital; Brookfield has no interests in any shares in Intu

Deadline for making a bid was extended several times, raising expectations that a deal was in the works

NOTE: Olayan-Brookfield Group Doesn’t Intend to Make Offer for Intu

To contact the reporter on this story: Jack Sidders in London at jsidders@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam at sbhaktavatsa@bloomberg.net, Ross Larsen, Vernon Wessels

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.