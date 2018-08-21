42m ago
Old Bulls, Gold Lulls, and Denmark’s War on Fox
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Your two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
- U.S. Stocks Poised to Enter Longest-Ever Bull Market (Wall Street Journal) but see Old Age Isn’t What Ends a Bull Stock Market (Bloomberg)
- This Is What the Average American Looks Like in 2018 (Washington Post)
- After the Bitcoin Boom: Hard Lessons for Cryptocurrency Investors (New York Times) but see Everyone Is Getting Hilariously Rich and You’re Not (New York Times)
- Trump’s War Against Blue States (Businessweek)
- Why Gold Has Performed So Poorly Even Though Stock Markets Are Volatile (Marketwatch) see also Gold Investors ‘Give Up Hope’ as Biggest Short in History Builds (Bloomberg)
- What’s Killing Rural Canada? Crime, opioid abuse, and fleeing populations are destroying the country’s heartland (Macleans)
- Google China Censorship Project Named After Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Luxury Yacht? (Ryan J. Gallagher) see also Google Employees Are Organizing to Protest the Company’s Secret, Censored Search Engine for China (Buzzfeed)
- Spotify Is Falling Behind on Lyrics and Voice (TechCrunch)
- Fox Business Took a Shot at Denmark. Denmark Fired Back. (New York Times) see also Something Not Rotten in Denmark (New York Times)
- Michigan Health Director Nick Lyon to Face Trial on Flint Charges (Detroit Free Press)
What are you reading?
Turkey’s Financial Vulnerabilites Rhyme with the Asian Crisis, but Not a Repeat
Source: Council on Foreign Relations
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Philip Gray at philipgray@bloomberg.net
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.