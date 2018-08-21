Old Bulls, Gold Lulls, and Denmark’s War on Fox

U.S. Stocks Poised to Enter Longest-Ever Bull Market (Wall Street Journal) but see Old Age Isn’t What Ends a Bull Stock Market (Bloomberg)

This Is What the Average American Looks Like in 2018 (Washington Post)

After the Bitcoin Boom: Hard Lessons for Cryptocurrency Investors (New York Times) but see Everyone Is Getting Hilariously Rich and You’re Not (New York Times)

Trump’s War Against Blue States (Businessweek)

Why Gold Has Performed So Poorly Even Though Stock Markets Are Volatile (Marketwatch) see also Gold Investors ‘Give Up Hope’ as Biggest Short in History Builds (Bloomberg)

What’s Killing Rural Canada? Crime, opioid abuse, and fleeing populations are destroying the country’s heartland (Macleans)

Google China Censorship Project Named After Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Luxury Yacht? (Ryan J. Gallagher) see also Google Employees Are Organizing to Protest the Company’s Secret, Censored Search Engine for China (Buzzfeed)

Spotify Is Falling Behind on Lyrics and Voice (TechCrunch)

Fox Business Took a Shot at Denmark. Denmark Fired Back. (New York Times) see also Something Not Rotten in Denmark (New York Times)

Michigan Health Director Nick Lyon to Face Trial on Flint Charges (Detroit Free Press)

