(Bloomberg) -- Algeria vowed to retaliate against Morocco’s plan to annex the site of its former embassy, upping tensions between the long-feuding neighbors on Europe’s doorstep.

The OPEC member accused Morocco of “robbery” and “a new phase of escalation in its provocative actions” after the foreign ministry in the capital Rabat informed title-holders last week of a move to take over property adjacent to its headquarters that included the site.

Algeria’s foreign ministry in a statement vowed to use all means to protect its interests, including taking the issue to the United Nations.

Ties between the North African nations had been frosty for decades, but hit a new low in 2021 when Algeria cut off diplomatic relations and gas exports to Morocco. The move came amid a standoff over Western Sahara, site of a decades-old territorial dispute between Morocco and an armed independence movement backed by Algiers.

The former Algerian embassy in Rabat was vacated several years before the crisis erupted, with diplomats moving to a new embassy that now only provides consular services.

Officials at Morocco’s foreign ministry declined to comment. Moroccan regulations allow title-holders to appeal expropriation requests that cite public benefit.

