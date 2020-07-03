(Bloomberg) --

Old Mutual Ltd. named acting Chief Executive Officer Iain Williamson as the African insurer’s permanent head after winning a legal battle against Peter Moyo, who tried to get the CEO job back following his dismissal.

Williamson’s appointment follows a “comprehensive global search,” the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Friday. The actuary has spent almost three decades at Old Mutual, including as managing director of its retail-affluent division, as finance director of its emerging-markets business and chief operating officer of the group, it said.

The High Court in Johannesburg in January upheld an appeal by the 175-year-old insurer against a judgment delivered in July last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo, who was first suspended two months earlier before being fired. Old Mutual’s board cited a “material breakdown in trust and confidence” over an alleged conflict of interest, which Moyo denied.

Old Mutual’s shares pared earlier losses to trade 1.2% down as of 1:56 p.m. in Johannesburg.

