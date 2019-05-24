(Bloomberg) -- Old Mutual Ltd. suspended Chief Executive Officer Peter Moyo, saying there had been a “material breakdown in trust and confidence” between him and the insurer’s board.

The company’s board had various engagements with Moyo that led to the breakdown, the Johannesburg-based Old Mutual said in a statement Friday. It appointed Chief Operating Officer Iain Williamson as acting CEO.

