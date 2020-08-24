(Bloomberg) --

Old Mutual Ltd. swung to a first-half loss after measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic dragged South Africa’s economy deeper into recession, hindering the financial-services company’s ability to generate sales.

The insurer will post a net per-share loss of between 1.29 rand and 1.54 rand for the six months through June, compared with a year-earlier profit of 1.27 rand, Johannesburg-based Old Mutual said in a statement Monday. EPS excluding one-time items probably fell 20% to 30%, it said.

Old Mutual is having to take “material impairments” in terms of accounting rules to calculate net earnings for its stake in South African lender Nedbank Group Ltd. because of the uncertainty caused by a contraction in the nation’s economy. An increase in business-interruption claims as a result of a lockdown to contain Covid-19 and settlements paid to help small-, medium- and micro-enterprises also weighed on income.

Old Mutual Profit Slumps as S. African Lockdown Curbs Sales (1)

The insurer will publish its interim results on Sept. 1.

