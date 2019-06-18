(Bloomberg) -- Old Mutual Ltd. plans to fire Chief Executive Officer Peter Moyo after suspending him due to a conflict of interest.

The board gave Moyo a “notice of termination of employment” and will “shortly” start the process to find his replacement, the Johannesburg-based insurer said in a statement. Chief Operations Officer Iain Williamson will continue as acting CEO.

Moyo declined to comment when contacted by phone.

The 174-year-old insurer suspended Moyo last month as it investigated a conflict involving his investment firm NMT Capital. A committee found a breach of dividend payments of 115 million rand ($8 million), of which the benefit to Moyo’s NMT was about 31 million rand, Old Mutual said. No clear explanation was given to the board on why the payments were declared outside of the insurer’s policies.

“The board came to the conclusion that there was a material breakdown in trust and confidence in Mr. Moyo,” it said.

Old Mutual’s shares rose as much as 1.8% to 22.08 rand in Johannesburg.

