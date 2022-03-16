(Bloomberg) -- Wealthy individuals that use the British legal system to silence their critics face a reckoning, the U.K. government warned as it looks for fresh ways to curb Russian influence in the country.

The U.K. will accelerate plans for legal reforms against so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, known as SLAPPs, the U.K. government said Thursday. Changes to libel laws, bolstering the rights of reporting in the public interest’ and capping the amount claimants can win are being considered, it said.

“For the oligarchs and super-rich who can afford these sky-high costs the threat of legal action has become a new kind of lawfare,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement. “We must put a stop to its chilling effect.”

SLAAPs are a tactic used by the wealthy to put financial pressure on opponents and use the U.K.’s strict libel and privacy laws to stifle criticism. Lawmakers including Labour Party leader Keir Starmer have raised concerns that the tactic is used to censor journalists and activists.

The reforms come after a London court recently dismissed a libel claim from a Kazakh mining company against journalist Tom Burgis for his book that looked at how dirty money makes its way into Western economies. Catherine Belton, the author of a book about Vladimir Putin who was sued by a number of oligarchs including Roman Abramovich, told lawmakers this week that better defenses to protect journalists were needed.

The number of these sorts of suits has surged in recent years, jumping from 69 in 2018 to 114 in 2020, according to a study from the Coalition Aginst SLAPPs in Europe.

