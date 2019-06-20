Olive Garden's Sales Miss Drives Down Shares of Parent Darden

(Bloomberg) -- Darden Restaurants Inc. fell after sales missed estimates last quarter, driven by a decline in foot traffic at Olive Garden, its biggest chain.

Darden reported same-store sales rose 1.6% in the period that ended May 26, trailing projections. The company also forecast comparable sales growth for the year of 1% to 2%, while analysts had estimated 2.7%, according to Consensus Metrix.

Key Insights

While Olive Garden has focused on everyday value on its menu to attract customers. that failed to boost visitors to the chain. Traffic last quarter dropped 0.4%.

Like other restaurant companies, Darden, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse, may be seeing higher food costs, especially for proteins. A swine fever outbreak in Asia has crimped pork supplies globally and driven up prices for chicken and beef, too.

On a positive note, LongHorn’s same-store sales topped projections last quarter and the chain saw traffic rise.

Darden is facing heightened competition from rivals such as Chili’s, which has revamped its loyalty program and partnered with DoorDash for delivery. Darden, meanwhile, has mostly shunned delivery, opting instead to promote takeout options.

Market Reaction

The shares fell as much as 5.4% in early trading Thursday. They had gained 18% this year through Wednesday’s close, topping the advance in the S&P 500 Index.

Get More

For the company statement, click here.

For more on the results, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Leslie Patton in Chicago at lpatton5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Jonathan Roeder, Lisa Wolfson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.