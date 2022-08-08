(Bloomberg) -- Olivia Newton-John, the singer and actress who enchanted the world in the movie ‘Grease’ and was one of the best-selling music artists of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 73.

Newton-John, who was born in England but raised in Australia, rose to stardom in the US around 50 years ago as a singer of ballads and country music songs including her first number one ‘I Honestly Love You’ in 1974. Her girl-next-door image helped win her a co-starring role in the 1978 film version of the Broadway musical ‘Grease’, playing the innocent Sandy who transforms into a ‘bad-girl’ persona to win over John Travolta’s Danny.

The star sold more than 100 million records and won four Grammy awards, with her 1981 song ‘Physical’ staying at number one in the US for 10 weeks. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1990s and became a campaigner and fund-raiser to support people and organizations battling the disease. In 2017, she announced that the cancer had returned and spread.

People around the world are sharing their tributes on Twitter:

