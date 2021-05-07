(Bloomberg) -- The International Olympic Committee’s executive board scheduled a meeting for May 12 as Japan extended its a state of emergency for Tokyo and expanded it to two more regions hit by rising virus cases in a bid to stem infections ahead of the capital’s hosting of the sporting event in less than three months.

The board will meet remotely, after which the IOC will brief the media, the organization said in a statement on Friday.

Japan is hosting the Olympic Games slated to begin on July 23. Measures in place to allow the event to continue include setting aside vaccines for athletes and excluding foreign spectators.

