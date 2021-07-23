(Bloomberg) -- The Olympic opening ceremony kicked off Friday evening in Tokyo, officially marking the start to the summer games one year after originally planned.

The event plans to showcase Japanese culture, from Manga comics to Mt. Fuji to rhythms created by traditional woodworking craftsmen. Over 200 nations and groups will take part in the athletes’ parade, which will be accompanied by orchestral versions of video-game tunes.

The ceremony follows several setbacks and scandals, including the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple high-profile resignations and more recently, a rapidly rising Covid-case count in Tokyo. That has further soured public sentiment.

The national stadium, which has a capacity of 68,000, will be largely empty, after the decision to ban spectators from most events. About 950 people will be watching the ceremony in person, including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the Japanese emperor.

It’s not just the pandemic that has been disruptive in the lead-up to the opening event. Ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi was fired on Thursday after a decades-old video emerged of him joking about the Holocaust. A composer whose music was set to be used also resigned following the emergence of past interviews in which he had talked about tormenting disabled classmates at school.

Various Japan Inc. leaders are also absent, from Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda to Panasonic Corp. Chief Executive Officer Yuki Kusumi. Given the public criticism of holding the games in the middle of a global pandemic, there’s been a wave of companies pulling out of attending the ceremony, usually a key moment for sponsors.

