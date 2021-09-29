(Bloomberg) -- A former Olympic swimmer who won two gold medals pleaded guilty for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Klete Keller, a former relay teammate of Michael Phelps, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Washington on Wednesday, to a felony charge that he obstructed Congress when he unlawfully entered the Capitol. He agreed to cooperate with investigators as the Justice Department continues its probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In videos posted online, Keller, 39, can be seen standing in the Rotunda during the melee, wearing a dark jacket with a USA Olympics patch. In his plea, he admitted that he yelled obscenities and filmed law enforcement officers after breaching the building. Under federal guidelines, the estimated sentencing range for his offense is 21 to 27 months.

In recent months, dozens of those charged for their roles in the riot have pleaded guilty, but some of the highest-profile cases involving allegations of assault and conspiracy are still unfolding in court. More than 600 people have been arrested as part of the Justice Department’s investigation. The probe is one of the most expansive criminal investigations in the history of the department.

Keller participated in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 summer Olympics, winning a total of five medals.

The case is U.S. v. Keller, 21-cr-104, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

