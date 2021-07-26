(Bloomberg) -- New cases of the coronavirus associated with the Tokyo Olympics fell to seven on Tuesday, including two athletes, one of them a tennis player from the Netherlands, organizers said.

The report brings to 155 the total number of cases confirmed through an extensive testing program being implemented to try to maintain safety during the unprecedented pandemic-era games. A total of 16 people had been confirmed positive the previous day.

Many Japanese had opposed the staging of the delayed Olympics, out of concern the gathering of tens of thousands of athletes and others from around the world could make for a superspreader event. Japan has so far suffered far fewer deaths from the virus than other major industrialized nations and its borders remain largely closed to other visitors.

Four of those who tested positive were staying in the athletes’ village, and five of the total were non-residents of Japan, including the two athletes. No details were given of the nationality or sport of the second athlete. The two Japan residents were a Tokyo 2020 contractor and an employee of the organizers, the report said.

The Olympics, which opened on July 23 and run through Aug. 8, have coincided with a surge in virus cases in the Japanese capital as a whole. Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency, recorded 1,429 cases on July 26, the highest figure yet for a Monday.

