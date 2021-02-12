(Bloomberg) -- Oman Air, the state-run carrier, has abandoned a planned expansion and now aims to reduce its fleet and focus more on code-sharing with other airlines as restrictions to curb the pandemic slash demand for flights.

“Going to 70 aircraft, the risks would have been quite high for the country and the airline,” company chairman Mohammed Al-Barwani told local website WAF Oman. Instead the carrier will target a fleet of 36 planes, down from the current 50.

Last month, Oman decided to dissolve its air transportation services company, Oman Aviation Group, and divide its operations between the national carrier and the country’s airport management firm.

