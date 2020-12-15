(Bloomberg) -- Oman will allow the import and use of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 16, its state-run agency reported on Tuesday.

The country joins neighbors Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain in allowing the shot, which the companies have said is 95% effective in preventing illness.

The shot is based on messenger RNA -- a new technology that essentially transforms the body’s cells into tiny vaccine-making machines, instructing cells to make copies of the coronavirus spike protein, which stimulates the production of protective antibodies.

The United Arab Emirates last week registered a vaccine from China’s Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., which it said has an 86% efficacy.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.