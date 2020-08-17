Oman Downgraded by Fitch for Second Time in 2020 on Fiscal Woes

Oman received its second downgrade this year from Fitch Ratings, a decision it said reflects the “continued erosion” of the country’s fiscal and external balance sheets.

Fitch lowered Oman’s sovereign rating to BB- from BB, according to a statement on Monday. The outlook is negative.

The rating company now forecasts Oman’s fiscal deficit at nearly 20% of gross domesitc product in 2020, compared with about 8% in 2019 “ We expect fiscal reform and higher oil prices to narrow the fiscal deficit to the mid-single digits by 2022, but there are considerable downside risks to this forecast”

Government debt projected to increase to over 80% of GDP this year, from 60% in 2019

“The coming three years will be a critical test of the funding flexibility that Oman has displayed in the past, and a steep maturity schedule will keep Oman’s funding needs large beyond that, even as the fiscal deficit is reined in,” Fitch said.

