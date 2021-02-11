(Bloomberg) -- Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi said he was optimistic all parties would return to the 2015 Iran deal and that his country was prepared to facilitate communications.

Albusaidi said the Gulf Arab nation based its foreign policy on keeping dialog open with all its neighbors and working closely with multilateral organizations to build peace. He spoke Thursday at an online panel of the Atlantic Council.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.