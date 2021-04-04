Oman Is More Than Halfway Toward Meeting Financing Needs in 2021

Oman is more than halfway toward meeting its total financing needs of 4.2 billion riyals ($10.9 billion) for the year, according to the Finance Ministry.

The government has 1.83 billion riyals left to raise after so far borrowing 1.77 billion riyals and withdrawing 600 million riyals from the Oman Investment Authority -- the country’s wealth fund -- as of end-March.

“This shows that Oman has successfully covered most of its financing needs,” the ministry said in its monthly fiscal report. The remainder “will be raised during the current year,” it said.

The nation’s public debt is “within controllable limits,” according to the report.

