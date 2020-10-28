(Bloomberg) -- Oman REIT Fund is planning an initial public offering that could raise about $100 million, in what could be the biggest-ever listing of a property trust in the Gulf sultanate, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The REIT, managed by Shumookh Fund Management LLC, plans to seek a valuation of $170 million or more, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It aims to offer an annual dividend yield of about 7%, the people said.

Muscat-based United Securities LLC is managing the offering, the people said. The REIT’s portfolio will include residential, commercial, office and logistics properties contributed by local companies and pension funds, according to the people.

The potential deal could rank as the country’s largest REIT IPO since the Capital Markets Authority set up regulations for such listings in 2018. Aman Real Estate Investment Fund, which started trading on the Muscat bourse earlier this year, was the first to take advantage of the new rules.

Shumookh Fund Management confirmed that it has filed a draft prospectus for the IPO with Oman’s market regulator and is awaiting approval. A representative for United Securities declined to comment.

