Oman will offer interest-free loans to help small and medium-sized firms and other business owners that have suffered losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency program announced on Tuesday is among the first measures taken by a committee set up by Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to counter the economic fallout of Covid-19, according to Oman Television.

The Gulf nation has already trimmed its budget spending and announced liquidity support in an effort to provide some relief. Oman has also discussed the possibility of financial aid from wealthier neighbors, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

