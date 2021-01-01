(Bloomberg) -- Oman’s government will in 2021 finance most of its budget shortfall by borrowing to plug a fiscal gap battered by a decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Persian Gulf state is looking into borrowing that will cover 73%, or 1.6 billion rials, of the country’s 2.2 billion rial ($5.7 billion) shortfall, with the remaining 600 million rials to be drawn from its reserves, according to a post on Twitter by state-run Oman News Agency on Friday. The government based its 2021 budget plan on an oil price of $45 per barrel.

Other highlights from Oman’s 2021 budget:

Expenditure is set to fall to 10.8 billion rials, a 14% drop compared to the previous year

2021 revenue is set to fall to 8.6 billion rials, a 19% drop

Budget deficit at 8% of gross domestic product in 2021, 2.2 billion rials

Oman has taken measures such as reducing spending and plans to impose a 5% value-added tax in 2021. It plans to implement developmental projects valued at 371 million rials as part of the effort to redirect resources toward “national priorities,” according to Oman News Agency.

Oman has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic as well as lower crude prices and has raised the possibility of assistance from its Gulf neighbors. The country is rated junk by three of the leading rating agencies.

