(Bloomberg) -- Oman, one of the weakest sovereigns in the Gulf Arab region, is back in the dollar debt market as a rally in its bonds that were issued about a month ago enables it to lock in cheaper rates.

The cash-strapped sultanate is raising as much as $500 million in a tap of its bonds due in 2027 and 2032, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The government is offering a yield premium to current trading levels of the securities, which were issued in October, as advances in the push for a coronavirus vaccine boost demand for riskier assets around the world.

The initial price talk for the 2027 security is around 6.6%, according to the person familiar The yield on the existing bond has fallen about 70 basis points since its debut in October to 6.36% at 9:46 a.m. in London

Oman set the initial yield for the 2032 note at 7.2% The yield has declined 74 basis points to 6.99% since the bond started trading last month



Oman has started to send the right signals to investors concerned about its dwindling reserves after lagging most of its neighbors in implementing fiscal reforms.

It plans to start taxing the income of wealthy individuals in 2022 -- breaking a regional taboo -- and introduce a delayed value-added tax in April. In the meantime, it’s in talks to win fiscal support from some regional neighbors, easing concerns about any risk of devaluation pressure on its currency peg.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Oman’s budget deficit could reach almost 19% of gross domestic product this year. The government raised $2 billion selling bonds in October.

