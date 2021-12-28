(Bloomberg) -- Nearly a sixth of Oman’s expatriate workers left the Gulf Arab country in the first 11 months of 2020, after losing their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Times of Oman reported, citing government figures.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information calculated that 272,126 foreign workers departed, leaving the non-Omani work force at 1.4 million. Most were from Nepal, Uganda, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt.

Wealthy Gulf Arab monarchies have for decades depended on unskilled and skilled foreign workers to transform their economies. But with no formal route to citizenship or permanent residency, and no social safety nets, many expatriates who lost jobs due to measures to curb the spread of the virus have been forced to return home.

