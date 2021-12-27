(Bloomberg) -- Oman is reopening its airport and borders to travelers from Dec. 29 after closing them amid concerns over a newly discovered strain of Covid-19.

Travelers to Oman must show a negative virus test conducted within 72 hours before entering the country and must have health insurance, according to the country’s supreme committee. All travelers must submit to a seven-day quarantine and take another test on the eighth day after their arrival.

Countries across the Middle East shuttered borders on Dec. 21 because the new strain is said to be faster-spreading. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman halted international flights and closed borders for a week.

