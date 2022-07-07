(Bloomberg) --

Oman plans to prepay $1.33 billion in loans this month as the Gulf nation uses the windfall from higher oil prices to reduce its public debt.

The sultanate is using prepayments, bond buybacks and local debt sales to cut the cost of funding, state-run Oman News Agency reported. The government expects to save 127 million rials ($330 million) from these moves and aims to invest it in development projects.

Oil’s surge on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed crude above the break-even level for almost all the Middle East’s producers. Oman recorded a budget surplus of 631 million rials in the first five months of the year.

Oman, which needs oil at about $61 a barrel to balance its books, has implemented a series of reforms to bridge the budget gap and lower its debt, including the introduction of a 5% value-added tax last year.

More from Oman News Agency:

Public debt seen at 18.6 billion rials at end July vs 20.8 billion at December

Bought back $700 million of international bonds ahead of their maturity at below face value

Issued local sukuk worth 150 million rials to replace part of the high-cost debt with a lower one

Read more: Oman Hires Advisers Including Citi, HSBC for Islamic Bond

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.