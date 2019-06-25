(Bloomberg) -- Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who rose from a contestant on President Donald Trump’s reality TV show to serve in the Trump White House, was sued by the U.S. for failing to file a post-employment financial disclosure report, in violation of the Ethics in Government Act.

The civil lawsuit against Manigault-Newman was filed in a Washington federal court on Monday afternoon. The U.S. is seeking a court order compelling her to file the requisite paperwork and pay a fine of as much as $50,000.

After leaving the administration, Manigault-Newman wrote a tell-all book that questioned Trump’s mental stability and released several conversations she surreptitiously taped at the White House.

Trump attacked her repeatedly. "When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” Trump said in a Twitter posting.

