Omarosa Says Trumps Offered Her $15,000 a Month for Her ‘Silence’

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump offered former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman $15,000 a month to work for the president’s 2020 campaign after she was fired from the White House, according to a recording she released on MSNBC on Thursday.

“I saw this as an attempt to buy my silence, to censor me and to pay me off,” Manigault-Newman said in an interview on the network.

The recording captures a person Manigault-Newman identified as Lara Trump offering to pay her roughly the same amount she earned as a White House staffer -- $179,900 a year -- if she joined Trump’s campaign. Manigault-Newman was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December.

Manigault-Newman said Lara Trump “was very specific that it was DJT” -- using the president’s initials -- “that wanted her to make that offer for me.”

The campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

