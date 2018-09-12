(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has offered A$3.35 billion ($2.4 billion) for Australian property company Investa Office Fund, escalating a bidding war with Blackstone Group LP.

The Canadian pension fund’s Oxford Properties Group real estate unit raised its bid to A$5.60 a share, topping Blackstone’s latest A$5.52 offer, according to a statement Thursday. Investa Office shares traded at A$5.54 before the announcement.

Investa Listed Funds Management Ltd., which manages the office fund, recommended shareholders take no action on OMER’s “unsolicited, non-binding, indicative” bid, and continue to unanimously recommend Blackstone’s offer in the absence of a superior proposal, according to the statement.

The successful bidder will get 35 properties stretching from Perth on Australia’s west coast to Sydney and the eastern seaboard, according to Investa’s website. The fund receives rental income from more than 400 tenants, including government agencies.

Investa has attracted suitors since at least 2015, when Dexus Property Group proposed a deal valued at about A$2.5 billion, a tie-up that was subsequently rejected by unit-holders. Cromwell Property Group made separate approaches in 2016 and 2017.

OMERS is one of Canada’s largest pension funds, with assets of about C$100 billion ($77 billion).

