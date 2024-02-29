(Bloomberg) -- Omers Private Equity and Harvest Partners are exploring the sale of Epiq Systems, a provider of technology and other services to the legal profession that they took private in 2016, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The investment firms have tapped advisers to solicit interest from potential suitors in the company, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The company might fetch $3 billion or more, including debt, in a sale, one of the people said.

Epiq has at least $1.2 billion in outstanding debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives for Omers and Harvest Partners declined to comment. An Epiq representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Epiq is led by CEO David Dobson and has more than $1 billion in revenue, according to its website.

