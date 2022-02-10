(Bloomberg) -- The omicron BA.2 sub-variant makes up almost 100% of new coronavirus infections in South Africa, Tulio de Oliveira, a bio-informatics professor who runs gene-sequencing institutions and advises the government on the pandemic, said on Twitter.

BA.2 appears to be more transmissible than the original omicron variant. There is no indication that it causes more severe disease.

