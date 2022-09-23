(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. submitted regulatory applications for an updated Covid-19 booster shot for adolescents, the company said Friday.

Moderna is seeking emergency use authorization for an updated shot targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subtypes of the omicron variant for children between the ages of 6 and 17, the company said in a tweet Friday. Moderna plans to seek clearance for its Omicron-targeting booster for children 6 months to 5 years later this year.

Updated boosters from Moderna and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE started rolling out in the US earlier this month. They target both the original coronavirus and the newer, more prevalent Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. So far, Moderna’s updated shot has been available to only adults.

Pfizer’s booster was authorized for adolescents as young as 12. The company has said it expects to file for authorization of its omicron-targeting shot for children 5 to 11 years old in early October. It’s also working on an application for 6-month-olds to 4-year-olds.

Shares of Moderna slipped 1.7% to $122.24 at 1:36 p.m. on Friday in New York trading. Pfizer’s stock fell 1.76% to $43.79.

