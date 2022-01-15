(Bloomberg) --

China said the omicron variant of Covid-19 was confirmed in infections in Shanghai and Guangdong province, adding additional pressure on authorities to contain the highly contagious strain ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Two patients were in Zhongshan and Zhuhai in south China’s Guangdong province, National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said in a briefing in Beijing. A case in Shanghai reported on Thursday was also confirmed to have been infected with omicron, he said, without giving details.

Beijing confirmed one Covid-19 case on Saturday evening, CCTV reported, citing the local health authority. The report didn’t specify the strain. The Winter Olympics start Feb. 4 in Beijing.

The health authority also warned of potential outbreaks in the three cities. Local governments have ordered mass tests in some places in Guangdong province.

China added 104 local Covid-19 cases on Friday as areas such as Xi’an, Tianjin, Zhengzhou and Shenzhen locked down residential buildings. Tests at Tianjin Port found no cases, the authority said.

The country’s virus prevention measures are “effective” in containing omicron, said He Qinghua, a health official who also spoke at the briefing.

