(Bloomberg) -- The omicron variant was found in 74% of the 249 Covid-19 samples that were gene sequenced in South Africa in November, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.

The delta variant accounted for 22% of samples compared with 79% in October, the NICD said in a statement on Wednesday. Omicron was found in samples in five out of the country’s nine provinces, data from the institute showed.

