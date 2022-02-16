(Bloomberg) -- Omicron loosened its hold on the U.S. labor market in recent weeks as millions of workers returned to their jobs after being sick or caring for loved ones, according to the latest Census Bureau Household Pulse survey.

About 5 million fewer people reported not working in the Jan. 26 to Feb. 7 period compared with a month earlier. The highly contagious Covid-19 variant caused a surge of absenteeism at the end of last year and into 2022.

The worst of omicron’s hit on jobs may be waning, but the Census data also show that Covid-19 still has a strong grip on the economy and that hardship is on the rise for many families amid decades-high inflation.

Businesses continue to deal with a substantial number of workers unable to work. Further, the number of retirees jumped by 1.5 million from a month earlier -- including a quarter who hold a graduate degree.

While declining, employee absenteeism remains elevated. It’s nearly three times its normal level in the February 2022 Business Leaders Survey released by the New York Fed on Wednesday.

When asked what percentage of staff had at least one day of unscheduled absence last month, firms in New York state, northern New Jersey and southwestern Connecticut said it was about 12% last month versus about 5% in a typical January. The disruption meant that businesses cut services -- particularly in the education, health, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Census data also pointed to increased financial difficulties for households in recent months as pandemic aid ended and consumer prices rose.

In the survey, 45.8 million reported that someone in their family experienced a loss of employment income in the four weeks ended Feb. 7. That’s up from 36.7 million in mid-December.

Almost a third of households reported difficulty paying for usual expenses -- a rate that has been increasing for about six months.

Most of the largest U.S. metro areas have seen a spike in the share of households reporting financial hardship during the period. Residents in the New York City area, Philadelphia and Washington reported the sharpest increases.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.