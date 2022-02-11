(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

British American Tobacco Plc: The Lucky Strike maker will buy back up to 2 billion pounds worth of shares, after it said it cut its losses from making alternatives to cigarettes for the first time.

The company expects 5 billion pounds in revenue from its ‘New Categories’ business by 2025, which includes alternatives to burning tobacco

Heathrow: The airport said more than 1.3 million people cancelled or did not book their trips due to omicron variant-related restrictions in December and January.

The London hub, which is usually on of the world’s busiest airports, expects to be half as busy this year as it was before the pandemic, banking on a booming summer holiday season to offset a sluggish start

Victrex Plc: The specialized plastics maker warned its margins could be held back by higher energy and raw material costs, particularly in the second half.

Outside The City

Home Secretary Priti Patel is searching for a new Metropolitan Police Commissioner after Cressida Dick quit saying she no longer held the confidence of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Further afield, the U.S. reasserted its intention to impose “swift, severe costs” on Russia if they make any aggressive moves against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to attack Ukraine, but Western countries say Russia has built up a military presence close to the border.

In Case You Missed It

The U.K. economy expanded by 7.5% last year, the fastest growth since World War II. That’s after it suffered a milder than expected impact from the omicron variant in December.

Vodafone Group Plc said yesterday that it rejected an offer of 11.25 billion euros from Iliad SA and Apax Partners LLP for its Italian unit.

Looking Ahead

Glencore Plc will report in London on Tuesday, while Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc will post full-year results next Thursday. That’s after Bloomberg reported that they’re considering a sale of their infant nutrition business. Banks Standard Chartered Plc and NatWest Group Plc also report results at the end of next week.

